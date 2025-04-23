Tamil Nadu Assembly Stands United in Condemning Kashmir Terror Attack
The Tamil Nadu Assembly paid homage to 26 lives lost in a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the incident, calling for preventive measures. He assured support to affected families and directed immediate relief actions, expressing solidarity with the Union government.
- Country:
- India
In a solemn session on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly mourned the tragic loss of 26 lives in a terrorist attack at Kashmir's Pahalgam. Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the Union government to enact stronger measures to prevent future occurrences of such violent incidents.
Stalin condemned the attack, drawing parallels with the 2019 Pulwama incident which led to the loss of 40 CRPF personnel. He emphasized the state's united stand against terrorism, stating that violence against civilians has no place in Indian democracy.
The assembly members observed two minutes of silence in memory of the victims. In response to initial reports indicating potential victims from Tamil Nadu, Stalin initiated a special assistance center in Delhi and dispatched officials to ensure efficient coordination of relief efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Justice Department Shifts Focus from Cryptocurrency to Cartels and Terrorism
India's Zero-Tolerance on Terrorism: Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Fuels Policy Effectiveness
Taking a Stand: Omar Abdullah's Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism
Fortifying NH-44: Indian Army's Tactical Edge Against Terrorism
Extradition of 26/11 Accused Marks Major Victory in Terrorism Fight