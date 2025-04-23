Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Stands United in Condemning Kashmir Terror Attack

The Tamil Nadu Assembly paid homage to 26 lives lost in a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the incident, calling for preventive measures. He assured support to affected families and directed immediate relief actions, expressing solidarity with the Union government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:42 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Stands United in Condemning Kashmir Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn session on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly mourned the tragic loss of 26 lives in a terrorist attack at Kashmir's Pahalgam. Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the Union government to enact stronger measures to prevent future occurrences of such violent incidents.

Stalin condemned the attack, drawing parallels with the 2019 Pulwama incident which led to the loss of 40 CRPF personnel. He emphasized the state's united stand against terrorism, stating that violence against civilians has no place in Indian democracy.

The assembly members observed two minutes of silence in memory of the victims. In response to initial reports indicating potential victims from Tamil Nadu, Stalin initiated a special assistance center in Delhi and dispatched officials to ensure efficient coordination of relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025