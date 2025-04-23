Trio of Bangladesh Nationals Deported from Delhi

In a significant development on Tuesday, Delhi authorities initiated the deportation of three Bangladeshi nationals who were apprehended for staying illegally in the capital. The move is part of an ongoing effort to enforce immigration laws in the region.

According to a Delhi Police official, the individuals were initially taken into custody on April 15. Following the completion of necessary formalities, they were escorted under police supervision from New Delhi Railway Station to Howrah in West Bengal.

Upon reaching Howrah, the trio will be transferred to the custody of the Border Security Force. The BSF will then facilitate their return to Bangladesh, ensuring a coordinated and legal deportation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)