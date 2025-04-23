Left Menu

Trio of Bangladesh Nationals Deported from Delhi

Three Bangladeshi nationals were deported from Delhi after being apprehended for illegal residency. They were escorted to West Bengal and transferred to Border Security Force custody, ensuring their safe return to Bangladesh. The action followed completion of essential legal formalities.

Updated: 23-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development on Tuesday, Delhi authorities initiated the deportation of three Bangladeshi nationals who were apprehended for staying illegally in the capital. The move is part of an ongoing effort to enforce immigration laws in the region.

According to a Delhi Police official, the individuals were initially taken into custody on April 15. Following the completion of necessary formalities, they were escorted under police supervision from New Delhi Railway Station to Howrah in West Bengal.

Upon reaching Howrah, the trio will be transferred to the custody of the Border Security Force. The BSF will then facilitate their return to Bangladesh, ensuring a coordinated and legal deportation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

