Trio of Bangladesh Nationals Deported from Delhi
Three Bangladeshi nationals were deported from Delhi after being apprehended for illegal residency. They were escorted to West Bengal and transferred to Border Security Force custody, ensuring their safe return to Bangladesh. The action followed completion of essential legal formalities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development on Tuesday, Delhi authorities initiated the deportation of three Bangladeshi nationals who were apprehended for staying illegally in the capital. The move is part of an ongoing effort to enforce immigration laws in the region.
According to a Delhi Police official, the individuals were initially taken into custody on April 15. Following the completion of necessary formalities, they were escorted under police supervision from New Delhi Railway Station to Howrah in West Bengal.
Upon reaching Howrah, the trio will be transferred to the custody of the Border Security Force. The BSF will then facilitate their return to Bangladesh, ensuring a coordinated and legal deportation process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC, however, says CBI probe will continue with regard to other aspects of appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in West Bengal.
Supreme Court Curtails CBI Probe on West Bengal Education Controversy
Supreme Court Overturns CBI Probe on West Bengal School Posts
Recruitment row: SC sets aside part of Calcutta HC order for CBI probe into West Bengal Cabinet's decision to create supernumerary posts.
Rahul Gandhi Urges President Murmu to Address West Bengal Teacher Crisis