Faith Kipyegon's Quest for Sub-Four Minute Mile

Faith Kipyegon, a triple Olympic and world 1,500 metres champion, aims to break the unofficial sub-four minute mile barrier in a Nike initiative. This attempt follows the innovative approach used in Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two hour marathon. Kipyegon's endeavor will take place in Paris with high-tech support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:33 IST
Faith Kipyegon, Kenya's renowned triple Olympic and world 1,500 metres champion, is set to attempt the first unofficial sub-four minute mile under Nike's 'Breaking 4' project. Inspired by Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two hour marathon achievement, the attempt is scheduled for June 26 in Paris, where Kipyegon notably broke her 1,500m world record last year.

Nike announced that Kipyegon, aged 31, will be aided by advanced technology and pacing strategies, similar to the methodology used in Kipchoge's Vienna marathon in 2019. Although this means any resulting record would not be officially recognized, it showcases pioneering efforts in athletic performance enhancement.

Kipyegon currently holds the mile world record of 4:07.64, set in 2023, which needs significant improvement to reach the desired milestone. Historical parallels include Britain's Roger Bannister's groundbreaking sub-four minute mile in 1954 and Diane Leather's sub-five minute mile in the same month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

