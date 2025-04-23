Odisha Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack: Calls for Strong Actions

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, Odisha's opposition parties, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress, expressed strong condemnation on Wednesday. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, including one individual from Odisha, has triggered accusations of intelligence failures and demands for rigorous investigation.

Bhakta Charan Das, President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), criticized the Centre's inability to prevent the recurrence of violence, posing questions regarding the targeting of the Hindu community. Das demanded a high-level investigation and requisite action against the perpetrators.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJD leader Pratap K Deb condemned the attack as an unprecedented and ghastly act. He called for strict measures against the new trend of religiously targeted terrorism. Meanwhile, Odisha's Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, extended sympathies to the bereaved family of a local victim, promising full support.

