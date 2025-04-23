Left Menu

Odisha Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack: Calls for Strong Actions

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir where 26 people died, Odisha's BJD and Congress leaders condemned the incident, alleging intelligence failures and urging a high-level probe. Calls were made for stronger central government actions to prevent religiously targeted attacks and eliminate terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:15 IST
Odisha Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack: Calls for Strong Actions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, Odisha's opposition parties, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress, expressed strong condemnation on Wednesday. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, including one individual from Odisha, has triggered accusations of intelligence failures and demands for rigorous investigation.

Bhakta Charan Das, President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), criticized the Centre's inability to prevent the recurrence of violence, posing questions regarding the targeting of the Hindu community. Das demanded a high-level investigation and requisite action against the perpetrators.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJD leader Pratap K Deb condemned the attack as an unprecedented and ghastly act. He called for strict measures against the new trend of religiously targeted terrorism. Meanwhile, Odisha's Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, extended sympathies to the bereaved family of a local victim, promising full support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025