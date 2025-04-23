AIMPLB Pauses Protests to Condemn Pahalgam Attack

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has condemned the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that took 26 lives and injured many, mostly tourists. The Board decided to halt its protests against amendments to Waqf law in sympathy with the victims' families.

The attack occurred at a major tourist destination in Anantnag district, Kashmir, on Tuesday. In response, the AIMPLB has temporarily paused its protest activities for three days, expressing solidarity and mourning with the bereaved families, as stated by the Muslim organization.

SQR Ilyas, national convener for the protection of Waqf, described the attack as tragic and condemnable. He instructed campaign conveners to suspend all activities, with protests set to resume after the mourning period.

(With inputs from agencies.)