AIMPLB Pauses Protests to Condemn Pahalgam Attack
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and paused its protests against the Waqf law in solidarity with victims. The attack left 26 dead and many injured. Protests are suspended from April 23 for three days to mourn and express sympathy.
- Country:
- India
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has condemned the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that took 26 lives and injured many, mostly tourists. The Board decided to halt its protests against amendments to Waqf law in sympathy with the victims' families.
The attack occurred at a major tourist destination in Anantnag district, Kashmir, on Tuesday. In response, the AIMPLB has temporarily paused its protest activities for three days, expressing solidarity and mourning with the bereaved families, as stated by the Muslim organization.
SQR Ilyas, national convener for the protection of Waqf, described the attack as tragic and condemnable. He instructed campaign conveners to suspend all activities, with protests set to resume after the mourning period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIMPLB
- Pahalgam
- Terror Attack
- Waqf Law
- Protests
- Solidarity
- Victims
- Anantnag
- Kashmir
- Sympathy
ALSO READ
Karnataka Political Clash: Deputy CM Challenges BJP Amid Price Hike Protests
Delhi Education Minister Criticizes AAP's School Governance Amid Fee Hike Protests
BNP's Bold Stand: Persisting Protests in Balochistan Amid Government Crackdown
Intoxicated Driver Arrested in Jaipur Tragedy Amid Protests
Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Protests in Manipur