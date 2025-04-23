Left Menu

AIMPLB Pauses Protests to Condemn Pahalgam Attack

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and paused its protests against the Waqf law in solidarity with victims. The attack left 26 dead and many injured. Protests are suspended from April 23 for three days to mourn and express sympathy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:20 IST
AIMPLB Pauses Protests to Condemn Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has condemned the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that took 26 lives and injured many, mostly tourists. The Board decided to halt its protests against amendments to Waqf law in sympathy with the victims' families.

The attack occurred at a major tourist destination in Anantnag district, Kashmir, on Tuesday. In response, the AIMPLB has temporarily paused its protest activities for three days, expressing solidarity and mourning with the bereaved families, as stated by the Muslim organization.

SQR Ilyas, national convener for the protection of Waqf, described the attack as tragic and condemnable. He instructed campaign conveners to suspend all activities, with protests set to resume after the mourning period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025