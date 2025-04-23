J&K Bank Stands United Against Terrorism After Tragic Attack
Jammu and Kashmir Bank condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Anantnag district. A condolence meet attended by top management paid homage to the victims. The bank expressed solidarity with affected families and reaffirmed hopes for peace. CEO Chatterjee called for strength and a future free of violence.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Bank has taken a firm stance against terrorism following the tragic attack on tourists near Pahalgam in Anantnag district. This violent act has shocked the nation, leading to a heartfelt response from the bank.
A condolence meeting at the bank's corporate headquarters was led by MD and CEO Amitava Chatterjee, alongside Executive Director Sudhir Gupta and other top officials. Together, they paid tribute to the victims by observing a two-minute silence.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, CEO Chatterjee emphasized the need for a future devoid of terrorism. He called for prayers for the deceased and strength for the living, hoping for peace and harmony in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI gets a shield: Blockchain-based defense fights data poisoning attacks
Panic in Punjab: BJP Leader's Residence Hit by Suspected Grenade Attack
Grenade Attack Sparks Tensions Over Punjab's Law and Order
Shocking Stabbing in Public: Teen Survives Brutal Attack
Grenade Attack Rocks Residence of BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar