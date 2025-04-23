J&K Bank Stands United Against Terrorism After Tragic Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Bank has taken a firm stance against terrorism following the tragic attack on tourists near Pahalgam in Anantnag district. This violent act has shocked the nation, leading to a heartfelt response from the bank.

A condolence meeting at the bank's corporate headquarters was led by MD and CEO Amitava Chatterjee, alongside Executive Director Sudhir Gupta and other top officials. Together, they paid tribute to the victims by observing a two-minute silence.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, CEO Chatterjee emphasized the need for a future devoid of terrorism. He called for prayers for the deceased and strength for the living, hoping for peace and harmony in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)