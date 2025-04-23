Left Menu

Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack by Leaders

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing its aim to disrupt peace following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. He highlighted the progress in socio-economic development and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. Opposition parties also held rallies condemning the barbaric attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:27 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday publicly condemned the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, describing it as an attempt to disturb peace and socio-economic progress in Jammu and Kashmir. This attack comes after significant measures, including the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, aimed at stabilizing the region.

Saha praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in restoring peace. He noted that tourism was rebounding, with more visitors returning to the region often called the 'paradise on earth.' Saha stressed that the attack seeks to derail this peace process and insisted that those responsible will face justice.

Opposition parties CPI(M) and Congress expressed their condemnation through a candlelight rally, mourning the victims and urging the central and state governments to intensify actions against terrorism. Jitendra Chaudhury, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, emphasized the collective resolve against such terror acts.

