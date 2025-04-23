Left Menu

Delhi Traders' Solidarity Bandh Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Delhi's traders call for a bandh on April 25 to protest the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, expressing solidarity with the victims. The attack killed 26, mainly tourists, leading to widespread anger and sorrow among the trading community, who demand an end to terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:56 IST
Delhi Traders' Solidarity Bandh Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's trading community has announced a bandh on April 25 to protest the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. The incident is the deadliest since the Pulwama attack in 2019.

The call for the shutdown has garnered unanimous support from major trade bodies across the city. In solidarity with the victims, traders are urged to close their establishments, sending a message of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Ahead of the bandh, traders gathered in Chandni Chowk for a candlelight march, raising slogans against terrorism. The Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh expressed deep sorrow and said the attack has profoundly affected the business community and peace-loving citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025