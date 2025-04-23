Delhi Traders' Solidarity Bandh Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Delhi's trading community has announced a bandh on April 25 to protest the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. The incident is the deadliest since the Pulwama attack in 2019.

The call for the shutdown has garnered unanimous support from major trade bodies across the city. In solidarity with the victims, traders are urged to close their establishments, sending a message of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Ahead of the bandh, traders gathered in Chandni Chowk for a candlelight march, raising slogans against terrorism. The Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh expressed deep sorrow and said the attack has profoundly affected the business community and peace-loving citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)