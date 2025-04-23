Left Menu

Tragedy in Kashmir: Sudip Neupane's Final Journey Home

Sudip Neupane, a Nepali national, was among 26 people killed in a terrorist attack by the Resistance Front in Pahalgam, India. The Nepali government, coordinating with India's authorities, is facilitating the repatriation of his body and his family's return amidst unsafe conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepali national Sudip Neupane was killed during a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claiming 26 lives. The Resistance Front, linked to Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba, took responsibility for the assault.

Efforts are underway, led by Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, to return the deceased's body and his stranded family members home. The Nepali government is collaborating with Indian authorities to ensure their safe passage.

Arrangements include transporting the body and survivors from Shrinagar to Delhi and then to Lucknow, before finally proceeding to the Sunauli border. The tragic incident has drawn condemnation from Nepal's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

