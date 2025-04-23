Tragedy in Kashmir: Sudip Neupane's Final Journey Home

Nepali national Sudip Neupane was killed during a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claiming 26 lives. The Resistance Front, linked to Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba, took responsibility for the assault.

Efforts are underway, led by Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, to return the deceased's body and his stranded family members home. The Nepali government is collaborating with Indian authorities to ensure their safe passage.

Arrangements include transporting the body and survivors from Shrinagar to Delhi and then to Lucknow, before finally proceeding to the Sunauli border. The tragic incident has drawn condemnation from Nepal's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)