Tragedy in Kashmir: Sudip Neupane's Final Journey Home
Sudip Neupane, a Nepali national, was among 26 people killed in a terrorist attack by the Resistance Front in Pahalgam, India. The Nepali government, coordinating with India's authorities, is facilitating the repatriation of his body and his family's return amidst unsafe conditions.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepali national Sudip Neupane was killed during a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claiming 26 lives. The Resistance Front, linked to Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba, took responsibility for the assault.
Efforts are underway, led by Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, to return the deceased's body and his stranded family members home. The Nepali government is collaborating with Indian authorities to ensure their safe passage.
Arrangements include transporting the body and survivors from Shrinagar to Delhi and then to Lucknow, before finally proceeding to the Sunauli border. The tragic incident has drawn condemnation from Nepal's government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu And Kashmir Village Honors Police Hero in Candlelit Tribute
Political Turmoil: Chaos Erupts in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act
Jammu and Kashmir Parties Break Away from Separatists
Political Turmoil: Calls for Change in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Leadership
Amit Shah's Crucial Review of Jammu and Kashmir Development and Security