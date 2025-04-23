Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bihar: Three Girls Drown in Sitamarhi Pond

A tragic incident occurred in Sitamarhi district, Bihar, where three young girls drowned in a pond. Despite police efforts, the girls were declared dead at a nearby hospital. An investigation is underway to ascertain how they lost balance. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitamarhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:58 IST
Tragedy Strikes Bihar: Three Girls Drown in Sitamarhi Pond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event in Sitamarhi, Bihar, three young girls drowned while bathing in a pond on Wednesday afternoon.

Identified as Aarti Kumar, aged 13, Sudha Kumari, aged 9, and Nandini Kumari, aged 8, the girls' unfortunate demise has devastated their locality.

The authorities have launched a thorough investigation, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem as part of standard procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025