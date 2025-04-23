Tragedy Strikes Bihar: Three Girls Drown in Sitamarhi Pond

In a tragic event in Sitamarhi, Bihar, three young girls drowned while bathing in a pond on Wednesday afternoon.

Identified as Aarti Kumar, aged 13, Sudha Kumari, aged 9, and Nandini Kumari, aged 8, the girls' unfortunate demise has devastated their locality.

The authorities have launched a thorough investigation, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem as part of standard procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)