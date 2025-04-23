Tragedy Strikes Bihar: Three Girls Drown in Sitamarhi Pond
A tragic incident occurred in Sitamarhi district, Bihar, where three young girls drowned in a pond. Despite police efforts, the girls were declared dead at a nearby hospital. An investigation is underway to ascertain how they lost balance. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitamarhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic event in Sitamarhi, Bihar, three young girls drowned while bathing in a pond on Wednesday afternoon.
Identified as Aarti Kumar, aged 13, Sudha Kumari, aged 9, and Nandini Kumari, aged 8, the girls' unfortunate demise has devastated their locality.
The authorities have launched a thorough investigation, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem as part of standard procedure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singham of Bihar Forms New Political Front: Hindu Sena Party
Bihar Cabinet Greenlights Pay Hike and New Job Creation
Trivedi Slams Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Visit, Accuses of Misguided Leadership
Shivdeep Lande Launches Hind Sena Party in Bihar
Bihar Cabinet Approves Salary Hikes and New Government Posts