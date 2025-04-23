Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Leader Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
Maulana Ilyas Khan Falahi, president of JIH Maharashtra, denounced the Pahalgam terror attack. He urged swift justice for victims and emphasized the need for bolstered security. He also called on authorities and civil society to avoid inflaming tensions while seeking justice for the affected families.
The president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) in Maharashtra, Maulana Ilyas Khan Falahi, has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
He termed the loss of innocent lives as deeply saddening and called for speedy justice for the victims, highlighting the act as barbaric and inhuman.
Falahi urged authorities to enhance security measures and pleaded with civil society and media to be cautious in their narratives to prevent further tensions.
