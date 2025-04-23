Federal Judge Challenges Trump’s Legal Reckoning: Perkins Coie in Crosshairs

A federal judge displayed notable skepticism on Wednesday about President Trump's executive order aimed at law firm Perkins Coie, suggesting a potential ruling to permanently block the directive's enforcement.

US District Judge Beryl Howell scrutinized Justice Department attorney Richard Lawson regarding the administration's stance on diversity and its attempt to suspend security clearances at the firm. Lawson argued that the executive order addresses allegedly unlawful evaluations based on race, sex, and ethnicity.

This executive move forms part of a wider strategy by Trump to influence civil society, forcing entities to decide between opposing the order or facing potential consequences. Several prestigious firms consider these directives unconstitutional, threatening their professional relationships and challenging their past legal actions associated with adversaries of Trump.

