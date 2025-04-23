India's Strong Diplomatic Retaliation Against Pakistan Post Pahalgam Attack

India has downgraded its diplomatic relations with Pakistan following a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead. The Indian government expelled Pakistani military attaches and took other measures, such as suspending the Indus Water Treaty and closing the Attari land-transit post, to hold Pakistan accountable for cross-border terrorism.

India has cut the number of diplomatic staff in high commissions in Islamabad and New Delhi, expelling key defense advisors and scaling back personnel. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Pakistani nationals will no longer be able to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, reflecting India's firm stance against those it believes supported the attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pledged a strong response, with national security advisers and ministers emphasizing action against those responsible for the attack and its sponsors. This marks a significant downturn in India-Pakistan relations and underscores India's commitment to combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)