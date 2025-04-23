Left Menu

Indus Water Treaty Suspended: India Takes Decisive Step Amidst Rising Tensions

India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan due to ongoing support for cross-border terrorism. This decision could impact water distribution from crucial rivers in the region and may lead to significant changes in the management of water resources and regional infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:50 IST
Indus Water Treaty Suspended: India Takes Decisive Step Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant geopolitical development, India announced the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. This decisive move comes in response to Islamabad's continued support for cross-border terrorism.

The Indus system, critical to both countries, includes the Indus main river and its tributaries. The current suspension allows India more leeway in how it manages water resources and infrastructure projects, previously bound by the treaty's provisions.

Experts suggest it might lead to the eventual abrogation of the treaty unless Pakistan alters its stance on terrorism. The repercussions of this action could affect water distribution and flood management, impacting both nations' agriculture and ecology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025