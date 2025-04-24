Left Menu

Destructive Dawn: Night of Missiles Leaves Kyiv in Ruins

A combined missile and drone assault on Kyiv resulted in nine deaths and over 70 injuries, including six children. The State Emergency Service is actively searching for survivors. The attack also hit Kharkiv and the Zhytomyr region, damaging various infrastructure but keeping train operations uninterrupted.

Updated: 24-04-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:46 IST
An overnight missile and drone assault by Russia has inflicted chaos on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, State Emergency Service confirmed on Thursday. This deadly attack resulted in the tragic loss of nine lives and left over 70 individuals, including six children, injured amid the massive destruction.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, an apartment building suffered severe destruction, sparking frantic rescue operations as teams picked through rubble under floodlights. As the search continued for people trapped beneath debris, the city's emergency services reported devastation at 13 sites across the capital.

Simultaneously, Kharkiv endured relentless missile waves, while the Zhytomyr region sustained additional strikes, interrupting ongoing rescue efforts. Damage extended to Kyiv's railway infrastructure, with Ukrzaliznytsia confirming that two workers were injured. Despite the chaos, train services remain operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)

