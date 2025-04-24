Protesters Rally Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demand Action Against Pakistan

In a significant demonstration against terrorism, more than 500 individuals gathered near the Pakistan High Commission to protest the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, most of whom were tourists.

The protest, attended by BJP and various social organizations, saw participants holding placards and chanting slogans demanding decisive action against Pakistan, accusing the nation of backing terrorist activities within India. Some protesters even attempted to breach the barricades set up by the authorities.

The Delhi Police heightened security measures amidst this protest, implementing traffic diversions and installing barricades around 500 meters from the high commission. This was in response to organizations calling for a demonstration at Tri Murti Chowk, ensuring no disruption to the law and order situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)