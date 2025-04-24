Left Menu

Potential Spy Chiefs Summit: Naryshkin and Ratcliffe to Meet?

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR, may meet with John Ratcliffe, director of the CIA, following a constructive phone call. The potential meeting could foster dialogue between the intelligence services. Naryshkin highlighted the importance of maintaining open channels of communication for global security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:40 IST
Potential Spy Chiefs Summit: Naryshkin and Ratcliffe to Meet?
Sergei Naryshkin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Sergei Naryshkin, leader of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, might be on the brink of convening with John Ratcliffe, the U.S. CIA's director, according to a report by the TASS state news agency on Thursday.

Naryshkin remarked that he had a 'very constructive' phone discussion with Ratcliffe, hinting at the possibility of an in-person meeting 'at some point,' as per the TASS report.

This potential engagement could open unprecedented channels of dialogue between the two major intelligence apparatuses, emphasizing open communication as a cornerstone of global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025