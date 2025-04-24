Potential Spy Chiefs Summit: Naryshkin and Ratcliffe to Meet?

Sergei Naryshkin, leader of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, might be on the brink of convening with John Ratcliffe, the U.S. CIA's director, according to a report by the TASS state news agency on Thursday.

Naryshkin remarked that he had a 'very constructive' phone discussion with Ratcliffe, hinting at the possibility of an in-person meeting 'at some point,' as per the TASS report.

This potential engagement could open unprecedented channels of dialogue between the two major intelligence apparatuses, emphasizing open communication as a cornerstone of global security.

