New Frontier: ITBP's Breakthrough in Chhattisgarh's Maoist Heartland

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has achieved a major breakthrough by setting up a crucial forward base in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad region, notorious for its Maoist influence. This strategic establishment marks the completion of a series of bases that will facilitate the construction of the region's first-ever highway, fundamentally reshaping connectivity in the area.

Officials report the recent establishment of the Nelangur base in Narayanpur district complements earlier efforts, including bases at Mohandi, Kodliyar, Kutul, Bedmakoti, and Padamkot. This trajectory not only connects Abujhmad to Maharashtra but also signifies a proactive approach to enhancing security and development in the region, long dominated by Naxal influence.

The ITBP's presence, along with jointly coordinated efforts by the Border Security Force (BSF), underscores a committed shift towards ensuring security for the ambitious 'Bharatmala' road network project. This project, crucial for regional development, promises to bring much-needed infrastructure and security to these once-isolated areas.

