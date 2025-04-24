South Korea's Adoption Scandal: Truth Commission's Investigation Hits a Standstill

The investigation into South Korea's foreign adoption program by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission has ground to a halt amid internal disagreements. Only 56 out of 367 complaints were confirmed as human rights violations before the commission suspended its activities.

The commission's suspension leaves the fate of 311 unresolved cases in the hands of future legislation. The governmental involvement in facilitating fraudulent adoptions, as revealed in a recent interim report, remains contentious.

Political shifts further complicate the scenario, with the commission's future uncertain. The upcoming presidential election and previous investigations exposing misconduct underline the gravity of unresolved adoption issues in South Korea.

