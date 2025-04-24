Mundra Drug Case: Families Caught in the Crossfire of Allegations

The Mundra drug haul case has put a spotlight on the ripple effects of legal battles, with Harpreet Singh Talwar's family experiencing severe social repercussions. As accusations emerge linking crime proceeds to terrorism, Talwar's children have faced bullying, drawing criticism over the handling of such cases.

The Supreme Court was informed that Talwar, arrested in the Rs 21,000 crore drug haul at Mundra Port, had his bail plea opposed based on alleged links to the funding of Lashkar-e-Taiba activities. The claims, although not conclusively proven, have gained significant media traction, deepening societal impact.

During a court hearing, Justice Surya Kant acknowledged the widespread nature of the reports and urged restraint in causing harm to family members uninvolved in the legal controversies. The situation underscores the delicate balance between national security and the potential for collateral societal damage.

