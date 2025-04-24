Left Menu

Iron Bar Scam: Businessman Duped of Over Rs 4 Crore in Nagpur

A businessman from Yavatmal was swindled out of over Rs 4 crore in a fraudulent iron bar trading scheme in Nagpur. The accused lured the victim with discounted prices, later providing fake invoices instead of products. Police have arrested one suspect and are pursuing another.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:26 IST
Iron Bar Scam: Businessman Duped of Over Rs 4 Crore in Nagpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur police have apprehended a man and charged another in connection with a major fraud case involving the alleged duping of over Rs 4 crore from a businessman in the TMT iron bar industry. The incident reportedly occurred between May and December 2024, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by 30-year-old trader Syed Farhan Syed Firoze, the two suspects, Murtuja Yusuf Shakir and Shirin Shakir, presented themselves as legitimate traders to gain his trust by offering TMT iron bars at prices below market rate. Initially, they supplied material at these discounted rates.

Over an eight-month span, the duo received a total of Rs 4.31 crore from the victim, ostensibly for supplying the promised goods. However, the accused sent fabricated documents portraying the dispatch of materials that were never actually delivered. Upon discovering the fraud, the victim lodged a complaint with local authorities. Subsequently, a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). One arrest has been made while the search for the second suspect continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025