Macron Advocates for Ceasefire With Respect for Kyiv

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should not be expected to agree to ceasefire terms while Kyiv remains under attack. Macron made these remarks during his visit to Madagascar.

French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should not be pressured into accepting ceasefire terms while Kyiv is still under assault.

Macron made this statement on Thursday during his official trip to Madagascar, highlighting the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

His remarks reflect a broader call for negotiations and resolutions that take into account the security and sovereignty of Ukraine.

