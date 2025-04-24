Grim Justice: Arrests Made in Delhi Kidnapping-Murder Case

In a tragic turn of events, Delhi police have arrested two individuals linked to the kidnapping and murder of a 30-year-old man, Sanjay, sparking widespread attention.

Sanjay had been reported missing on April 18, but it wasn't until a body matching his description was found in the Yamuna River that the investigations gathered momentum, culminating in arrests.

Driven by a past feud, Vicky and Amit were found responsible for the grisly crime. Thanks to a mix of CCTV evidence and confessions, the police pieced together the details, leading to their apprehension, providing a sense of closure for the victim's family.

