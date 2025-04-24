Left Menu

Grim Justice: Arrests Made in Delhi Kidnapping-Murder Case

Two suspects, Vicky and Amit, were arrested for the kidnapping and murder of Sanjay in Delhi. The case unfolded after Sanjay was reported missing, and his body was discovered in the Yamuna River. Motivated by an old enmity, detectives solved the case with the help of CCTV footage and a confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Delhi police have arrested two individuals linked to the kidnapping and murder of a 30-year-old man, Sanjay, sparking widespread attention.

Sanjay had been reported missing on April 18, but it wasn't until a body matching his description was found in the Yamuna River that the investigations gathered momentum, culminating in arrests.

Driven by a past feud, Vicky and Amit were found responsible for the grisly crime. Thanks to a mix of CCTV evidence and confessions, the police pieced together the details, leading to their apprehension, providing a sense of closure for the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

