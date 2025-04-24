Grim Justice: Arrests Made in Delhi Kidnapping-Murder Case
Two suspects, Vicky and Amit, were arrested for the kidnapping and murder of Sanjay in Delhi. The case unfolded after Sanjay was reported missing, and his body was discovered in the Yamuna River. Motivated by an old enmity, detectives solved the case with the help of CCTV footage and a confession.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, Delhi police have arrested two individuals linked to the kidnapping and murder of a 30-year-old man, Sanjay, sparking widespread attention.
Sanjay had been reported missing on April 18, but it wasn't until a body matching his description was found in the Yamuna River that the investigations gathered momentum, culminating in arrests.
Driven by a past feud, Vicky and Amit were found responsible for the grisly crime. Thanks to a mix of CCTV evidence and confessions, the police pieced together the details, leading to their apprehension, providing a sense of closure for the victim's family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- kidnapping
- murder
- Delhi
- Sanjay
- Vicky
- Amit
- Yamuna River
- police investigation
- arrest
- enmity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Landmark Legal Reforms: Amit Shah & Odisha CM Review Implementation
Modi govt's effort is to bring to justice those who attack India's honour, land and people: Amit Shah on Rana at 'News18 Rising Bharat Summit'.
Extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India is big success of PM Modi's govt: Home Minister Amit Shah at 'News18 Rising Bharat Summit'.
Race for Tamil Nadu BJP President Heats Up Ahead of Amit Shah's Visit
PM Modi a saint, Home Minister Amit Shah has daring personality; would like to be like him: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tells PTI.