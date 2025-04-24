Maoist Splinter Group Members Surrender in Jharkhand

In a significant development in Jharkhand's battle against Naxalite rebels, three members of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) surrendered to authorities on Thursday. The group, a splinter faction of the CPI (Maoists), has been on the radar for their involvement in various insurgent activities in the Latehar district.

The individuals, identified as Tulsi Ganjhu alias Vishal, Palendra Bhokta alias Ajit, and Pramod Ganjhu, had rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads. They hail from Lakshipur village and were received by Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav and CRPF's 11th battalion commandant Yad Ram Bunkar, who greeted them with bouquets, shawls, and garlands.

Officials stated that this surrender is a result of intensified police operations, which have substantially weakened Maoist influence in the area. The trio had previously been associated with the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) before joining the JJMP, led by Pappu Lohra and Lavlesh Ganjhu.

(With inputs from agencies.)