Five-Year Jail Term for Mobile Phone Snatcher in Gurugram

A local court in Gurugram has sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 for snatching a mobile phone, according to the Gurugram police. The incident in question took place on January 7, 2023, when a complaint was filed about a mobile phone being snatched by a bike-riding individual in Gurugram Sector 22.

An FIR was promptly filed, leading to the arrest of the accused, identified as Nikhil, hailing from Kapashera village in Delhi. Through detailed police investigation and evidence collection, the case was built and presented in the court.

The critical evidence was influential in the conviction of the accused in the court of Additional Session Judge Sandeep Chauhan, securing a prison term that reflects the seriousness of the crime as noted by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)