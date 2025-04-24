Five-Year Jail Term for Mobile Phone Snatcher in Gurugram
A man was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court for snatching a mobile phone in Gurugram. The incident occurred on January 7, 2023, and the accused, Nikhil from Kapashera, Delhi, was arrested and convicted following evidence presented in the court.
A local court in Gurugram has sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 for snatching a mobile phone, according to the Gurugram police. The incident in question took place on January 7, 2023, when a complaint was filed about a mobile phone being snatched by a bike-riding individual in Gurugram Sector 22.
An FIR was promptly filed, leading to the arrest of the accused, identified as Nikhil, hailing from Kapashera village in Delhi. Through detailed police investigation and evidence collection, the case was built and presented in the court.
The critical evidence was influential in the conviction of the accused in the court of Additional Session Judge Sandeep Chauhan, securing a prison term that reflects the seriousness of the crime as noted by the authorities.
