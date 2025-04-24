Borderland Tensions: Tripura's Embankment Dilemma

The president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, Asish Kumar Saha, has made a fervent appeal to the state's chief secretary, J K Sinha, urging action on a longstanding flood management issue plaguing the border sub-divisions of Kailashahar and Belonia.

In Kailashahar, Unakoti district, the reconstruction of an elevated embankment by Bangladesh has come to a halt due to objections from the Border Security Force (BSF). Meanwhile, in Belonia, South Tripura, Bangladesh has almost completed a significant embankment, raising alarm among local Indian residents.

Saha's letter to the chief secretary highlighted the delayed response of both the central and state governments following Congress MLA Birajit Sinha's concerns raised during an Assembly Budget session. Saha expressed concerns over governmental indifference and questioned the Union Home Minister's awareness of these pressing border issues, urgently calling for resolution before the monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)