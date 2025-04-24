Heartfelt Condolences for Dinesh Agarwal: A Tragic Loss

Naveen Patnaik, the BJD president, expressed heartfelt condolences on the demise of Dinesh Agarwal, originally from Balangir, Odisha, who tragically lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Dinesh Agarwal, whose family had long settled in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, was the youngest son of Prayag Chand Agarwal from Lathor village. His remains were sent to Raipur for cremation.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma paid their respects, emphasizing Agarwal's sacrifice will not be forgotten. Dinesh was in Kashmir celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with his family when the attack happened.

(With inputs from agencies.)