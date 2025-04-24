Suburban Shooter Sentenced: Life Without Parole
Robert E. Crimo III was sentenced to life without parole for the 2022 Independence Day parade shooting in suburban Chicago. The attack killed seven and wounded dozens. Survivors emotionally testified, while Crimo waived his court attendance rights. Prosecutors highlighted Crimo's intent and actions during the trial proceedings.
In a tragic turn of events, Robert E. Crimo III was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the horrific shooting during a 2022 Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago. The Lake County Judge, Victoria Rossetti, delivered the sentence after hearing heart-wrenching testimonies from survivors and relatives of the killed victims.
Despite the magnitude of his crimes, Crimo opted not to attend his sentencing hearing or submit a statement, which drew significant criticism from victims and their families. This absence was noted as highly irregular, especially in cases of violent crime, where defendants typically express remorse or maintain their innocence before sentencing.
Throughout the courtroom proceedings, prosecutors emphasized Crimo's calculated actions, detailing his own videotaped confession and presenting evidence of his planned attack. Crimo had been in complete control, prosecutors argued, as he fired 83 shots in a mere 40 seconds, leaving a community devastated and forever altered.
