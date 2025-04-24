Rising Tensions: Pakistan Suspends Indus Waters Treaty with India
Pakistan on Thursday announced suspending bilateral agreements with India, including airspace and trade closures, following the Pahalgam terror attack. The National Security Committee condemned India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, terming any water diversion as an act of war. Tensions continue amid diplomatic and economic responses.
Amid escalating tensions, Pakistan put its bilateral agreements with India on hold, including the Simla Agreement, and announced measures like closing airspace and suspending trade. These steps came after India decided to downgrade diplomatic ties following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.
Pakistan's National Security Committee, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, criticized India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. They labeled any diversion of water meant for Pakistan as an act of war, asserting their capability to defend sovereignty.
Diplomatic relations continue to strain with reciprocal expulsions of military advisers, closed border posts, and economic impacts like a stock market dip. Leaders from both nations have exchanged accusations, further fueling the volatile situation.
