Britain Lifts Sanctions to Aid Syria's Reconstruction Efforts
Britain announced support for Syria's recovery efforts by easing sanctions, encouraging investment in financial services and energy. Asset freezes on key Syrian ministries were lifted following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. The UK aims to help Syria rebuild while holding Assad accountable for his regime's actions.
The British government has pledged to aid Syria's reconstruction by removing sanctions, aiming to foster investments in financial services, energy, and other pivotal sectors. This initiative marks a significant shift following the removal of Bashar al-Assad by opposition forces.
Syria's interior, defence ministries, and intelligence agencies, once restricted by asset freezes, have been cleared to spur development. Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, emphasized that rebuilding Syria serves both the Syrian people and the UK's interests, highlighting the benefits of a stable region.
Earlier this year, the UK unfroze assets of Syria's central bank and major entities, aligning with the broader effort to hold the Assad regime accountable. The Foreign Office reiterated its commitment to Syria's peaceful transition, insisting on adherence to human rights, humanitarian access, chemical weapon disarmament, and anti-terrorism measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
