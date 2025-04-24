Left Menu

Pakistani Refugees in India Appeal for Exemption Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Pakistani refugees in India are urgently appealing for exemption from a government order for all Pakistani nationals to return home. This follows a terror attack in Pahalgam. Refugees, who fled persecution, fear forced return as India strengthens diplomatic measures against Pakistan.

  India

Pakistani refugees in India have made an urgent plea to be exempted from a government directive mandating all Pakistani nationals to return home, following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed twenty-six people.

The order, touted as part of a diplomatic strategy, has incited fear and confusion among those fleeing persecution, primarily settled in temporary accommodations in western Rajasthan. Many refugees fear deportation.

A letter penned by Hindu Singh Sodha, the Seemant Lok Sangathan president, to Prime Minister Modi urged clear directives to exclude persecution escapees from the mandate, highlighting India's history of welcoming those facing religious extremism from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

