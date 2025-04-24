Karnataka Cabinet Acts on COVID-19 Funds Misuse Report

The Karnataka cabinet has announced its decision to take action in response to the findings of the second interim report from the COVID-19 inquiry commission. This report addresses the misuse of funds and irregularities in the purchase of equipment and medicines during the pandemic.

Justice Michael D'Cunha, leading the inquiry, submitted the extensive 1,808-page report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It recommends the registration of 176 criminal cases and recovery of Rs 128 crore from implicated vendors and officials.

The report spans seven volumes, detailing irregularities across various Bengaluru zones and other districts, highlighting significant governance concerns during the previous administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)