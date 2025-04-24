Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Acts on COVID-19 Funds Misuse Report

The Karnataka cabinet has approved actions based on the second interim report of the COVID-19 inquiry commission led by Justice Michael D'Cunha, revealing misuse of funds and irregularities in equipment and medicine purchases during BJP's rule. The report recommends criminal cases and recovery of misallocated funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chamarajanagar | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:57 IST
The Karnataka cabinet has announced its decision to take action in response to the findings of the second interim report from the COVID-19 inquiry commission. This report addresses the misuse of funds and irregularities in the purchase of equipment and medicines during the pandemic.

Justice Michael D'Cunha, leading the inquiry, submitted the extensive 1,808-page report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It recommends the registration of 176 criminal cases and recovery of Rs 128 crore from implicated vendors and officials.

The report spans seven volumes, detailing irregularities across various Bengaluru zones and other districts, highlighting significant governance concerns during the previous administration.

