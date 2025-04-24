Karnataka Cabinet Acts on COVID-19 Funds Misuse Report
The Karnataka cabinet has approved actions based on the second interim report of the COVID-19 inquiry commission led by Justice Michael D'Cunha, revealing misuse of funds and irregularities in equipment and medicine purchases during BJP's rule. The report recommends criminal cases and recovery of misallocated funds.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka cabinet has announced its decision to take action in response to the findings of the second interim report from the COVID-19 inquiry commission. This report addresses the misuse of funds and irregularities in the purchase of equipment and medicines during the pandemic.
Justice Michael D'Cunha, leading the inquiry, submitted the extensive 1,808-page report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It recommends the registration of 176 criminal cases and recovery of Rs 128 crore from implicated vendors and officials.
The report spans seven volumes, detailing irregularities across various Bengaluru zones and other districts, highlighting significant governance concerns during the previous administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Fires Back: Accuses BJP of Constitutional Dissonance
Congress Confronts BJP Over National Issues at 84th AICC Convention
BJP Slams Congress Over Sardar Patel Tribute as Political Stunt
Kharge Criticizes BJP's Alleged Election 'Fraud' at AICC Session
Congress Blasts BJP Over Historical Focus Amid Current Crises