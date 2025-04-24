Global Leaders Solidify Support for India Following Pahalgam Attack

Global leaders have rallied in support of India in the wake of a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead. French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba contacted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering their condolences and denouncing the violence.

French President Macron condemned the attack as barbarism, while Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba reiterated that terrorism is unjustifiable. The leaders emphasized the need for democracies to unite against terrorism, expressing their commitment to support India's counter-terrorism initiatives on the international stage.

Besides the immediate condolences, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinforced the solidarity between Israel and India. Meanwhile, the incident prompted discussions on advancing the Transport and Communications Corridor initiative. India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also acknowledged Germany's solidarity, following talks with a German official.

(With inputs from agencies.)