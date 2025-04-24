Tensions Rise as Manipur Braces for 24-Hour Bandh Over Custodial Death

The Manipur government imposed prohibitory orders on parts of Imphal East district ahead of a statewide bandh initiated by a Joint Action Committee. The protest aims to contest the alleged custodial death of a 27-year-old man, Khoisnam Sanajaoba, earlier this month.

Khoisnam Sanajaoba was detained along with four others on March 31 for alleged connections with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party. After being held, the JAC claims Khoisnam died due to a lack of impartial investigation into his custody and has submitted demands to the governor, receiving no reply.

Protest activities have been rising, particularly in the Khurai constituency. Responding to potential unrest and threats to public safety during the bandh, district authorities have restricted gatherings and possession of weapons, effective from April 24-25. The region remains under President's rule following previous ethnic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)