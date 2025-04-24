Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Manipur Braces for 24-Hour Bandh Over Custodial Death

Manipur government placed restrictions in Imphal East ahead of a statewide bandh protesting the custodial death of Khoisnam Sanajaoba. The Joint Action Committee organized the protest, demanding an investigation. The bandh follows unrest in the region, where prohibitory orders were issued to maintain public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:36 IST
Tensions Rise as Manipur Braces for 24-Hour Bandh Over Custodial Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government imposed prohibitory orders on parts of Imphal East district ahead of a statewide bandh initiated by a Joint Action Committee. The protest aims to contest the alleged custodial death of a 27-year-old man, Khoisnam Sanajaoba, earlier this month.

Khoisnam Sanajaoba was detained along with four others on March 31 for alleged connections with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party. After being held, the JAC claims Khoisnam died due to a lack of impartial investigation into his custody and has submitted demands to the governor, receiving no reply.

Protest activities have been rising, particularly in the Khurai constituency. Responding to potential unrest and threats to public safety during the bandh, district authorities have restricted gatherings and possession of weapons, effective from April 24-25. The region remains under President's rule following previous ethnic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025