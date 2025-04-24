India Suspends Indus Water Treaty Amid Security Concerns

India has moved to suspend its participation in the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, a treaty that has been in place since 1960. This suspension comes after allegations from India that Pakistan's consistent cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir constitutes a breach of treaty conditions.

In a letter addressed to Pakistan's Water Resources Secretary, Syed Ali Murtaza, India's Water Resources Secretary, Debashree Mukherjee, highlighted that recent actions by Pakistan have been undermining India's rights under the treaty due to security uncertainties created by such activities.

The Indian government attributes its decision to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people, predominantly tourists, lost their lives. The Indus Waters Treaty, facilitated by the World Bank, has managed water use of the Indus river and tributaries between the two nations for decades.

