India Suspends Indus Water Treaty Amid Security Concerns

India has decided to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, citing breaches due to Pakistan's sustained cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir. The treaty, facilitated by the World Bank in 1960, has regulated water use between the two nations. This decision follows a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has moved to suspend its participation in the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, a treaty that has been in place since 1960. This suspension comes after allegations from India that Pakistan's consistent cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir constitutes a breach of treaty conditions.

In a letter addressed to Pakistan's Water Resources Secretary, Syed Ali Murtaza, India's Water Resources Secretary, Debashree Mukherjee, highlighted that recent actions by Pakistan have been undermining India's rights under the treaty due to security uncertainties created by such activities.

The Indian government attributes its decision to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people, predominantly tourists, lost their lives. The Indus Waters Treaty, facilitated by the World Bank, has managed water use of the Indus river and tributaries between the two nations for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

