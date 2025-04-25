Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes Impact Gaza Civilians

In a series of escalating military actions, an Israeli airstrike targeted a police station in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 10 deaths, local health authorities confirmed. The attack has exacerbated an ongoing humanitarian crisis stemming from sustained conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The Israeli military indicated that the strike aimed at dismantling a Hamas and Islamic Jihad command center. These groups are accused by Israel of using civilian areas for military operations, an allegation they deny. The conflict has severely damaged Gaza's healthcare system, with the Durra Children's Hospital now non-operational.

Since the latest hostilities began following the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, Gaza has seen significant infrastructure damage and a rising death toll. Efforts for mediation, led by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, have yet to produce a resolution in this longstanding and bloody conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)