Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes Impact Gaza Civilians
An Israeli airstrike on a police station in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, killed 10 people. This strikes followed the military’s claim of targeting a Hamas command center. The conflict, part of an ongoing skirmish since October 2023, has heavily impacted Gaza’s health infrastructure and resulted in over 51,300 Palestinian deaths.
Since the latest hostilities began following the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, Gaza has seen significant infrastructure damage and a rising death toll. Efforts for mediation, led by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, have yet to produce a resolution in this longstanding and bloody conflict.
