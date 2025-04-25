Trump Administration Faces Legal Hurdles: Court Battles Over Policies Intensify
The Trump administration is facing legal setbacks with court losses regarding immigration, elections, and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Despite over 170 lawsuits, legal battles continue as administration lawyers seek to overturn unfavourable rulings, including blocking DEI policies, election reforms, and immigration actions under the Alien Enemies Act.
- Country:
- United States
In a series of rapid legal defeats, the Trump administration has faced significant court rulings against its controversial policies concerning immigration, elections, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The judiciary has consistently blocked several of the administration's executive orders, marking a turbulent pushback on multiple fronts.
Regarding DEI efforts, judges have prohibited enforcement of the administration's crackdown, including directives demanding schools halt practices deemed discriminatory. Meanwhile, in elections, a federal judge has set aside the administration's proposed requirement for proof of citizenship on voter registrations.
In immigration, ongoing appeals in several cases challenge the use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport individuals, as judges across the U.S. safeguard against rapid deportations without due process. Amid these legal tensions, more than 170 lawsuits continue to churn through the courts, keeping the administration on its toes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- administration
- DEI
- diversity
- equity
- inclusion
- elections
- immigration
- court
- rulings
ALSO READ
Balancing Green Finance and Social Equity: Poland’s Banking Exposure to Transition Risks
Japanese Investors' Bold Move: Record Foreign Equity Purchases Amid Tariff Tensions
Power Shift in PMK: Ramadoss Takes Charge Ahead of 2026 Elections
Ignored Martyrs' Parents Demand Policy Change: A Case for Inclusion
AFD Boosts Africa Digital Financial Inclusion with €3 Million to ADFI