Congo and Rwanda Strengthen Ties for Peace and Prosperity

Congo and Rwanda are set to sign a peace and economic development agreement in Washington, aiming to resolve tensions after Rwandan-backed rebels advanced in eastern Congo. The pact involves foreign ministers and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and aligns with Washington's potential mineral investments in Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:47 IST
Congo and Rwanda are poised to sign a pivotal agreement in Washington on Friday, aimed at fostering peace and economic growth, informed sources revealed to Reuters. This move seeks to quell violence spurred by advances from Rwandan-supported rebels in eastern Congo.

The agreement, anticipated to be endorsed by the foreign ministers of both nations in a ceremony attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, signifies a landmark effort to strengthen bilateral ties. The U.S. is concurrently negotiating the investment of billions of dollars into the mineral-rich Congolese economy.

This development comes as Rwanda announces talks with Washington concerning a potential minerals agreement, underscoring a broader regional and international diplomatic effort to boost stability and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

