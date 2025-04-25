Congo and Rwanda Strengthen Ties for Peace and Prosperity
Congo and Rwanda are set to sign a peace and economic development agreement in Washington, aiming to resolve tensions after Rwandan-backed rebels advanced in eastern Congo. The pact involves foreign ministers and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and aligns with Washington's potential mineral investments in Congo.
Congo and Rwanda are poised to sign a pivotal agreement in Washington on Friday, aimed at fostering peace and economic growth, informed sources revealed to Reuters. This move seeks to quell violence spurred by advances from Rwandan-supported rebels in eastern Congo.
The agreement, anticipated to be endorsed by the foreign ministers of both nations in a ceremony attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, signifies a landmark effort to strengthen bilateral ties. The U.S. is concurrently negotiating the investment of billions of dollars into the mineral-rich Congolese economy.
This development comes as Rwanda announces talks with Washington concerning a potential minerals agreement, underscoring a broader regional and international diplomatic effort to boost stability and prosperity.
