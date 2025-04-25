Congo and Rwanda Strengthen Ties for Peace and Prosperity

Congo and Rwanda are poised to sign a pivotal agreement in Washington on Friday, aimed at fostering peace and economic growth, informed sources revealed to Reuters. This move seeks to quell violence spurred by advances from Rwandan-supported rebels in eastern Congo.

The agreement, anticipated to be endorsed by the foreign ministers of both nations in a ceremony attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, signifies a landmark effort to strengthen bilateral ties. The U.S. is concurrently negotiating the investment of billions of dollars into the mineral-rich Congolese economy.

This development comes as Rwanda announces talks with Washington concerning a potential minerals agreement, underscoring a broader regional and international diplomatic effort to boost stability and prosperity.

