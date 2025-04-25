Left Menu

India Tightens Security: Deadline for Pakistani Nationals

India revokes visas for Pakistani nationals amidst escalating tensions. Home Minister Amit Shah contacts state CMs to ensure compliance with the deadline for Pakistani departures following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. Instructions include identifying and deporting overstaying individuals.

Updated: 25-04-2025 14:10 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached out to the chief ministers across all states, demanding strict adherence to newly set guidelines that ensure Pakistani nationals do not exceed their visa tenure in India, as reported by sources.

This development follows India's revocation of all visas issued to Pakistanis, a decision publicized on Thursday, amid rising tensions sparked by the tragic Pahalgam attack which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, earlier in the week.

Sources indicate that Shah emphasized the importance of identifying any overstaying Pakistani nationals within their jurisdictions, urging CMs to facilitate the necessary deportations to uphold national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

