India Tightens Security: Deadline for Pakistani Nationals

In a decisive move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached out to the chief ministers across all states, demanding strict adherence to newly set guidelines that ensure Pakistani nationals do not exceed their visa tenure in India, as reported by sources.

This development follows India's revocation of all visas issued to Pakistanis, a decision publicized on Thursday, amid rising tensions sparked by the tragic Pahalgam attack which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, earlier in the week.

Sources indicate that Shah emphasized the importance of identifying any overstaying Pakistani nationals within their jurisdictions, urging CMs to facilitate the necessary deportations to uphold national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)