The NIA opposed a Delhi High Court plea by PFI leader OMA Salam for 15-day custody parole to attend religious ceremonies in Kerala following his daughter’s death. Arrested in a UAPA case, Salam was previously granted one-day parole. The court criticized the NIA for not verifying the ceremony claims swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:33 IST
NIA Opposes Extended Parole for PFI Leader OMA Salam
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) urged the Delhi High Court to reject Popular Front of India (PFI) leader OMA Salam's request for a 15-day custody parole. Salam, detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, wanted to attend ceremonies in Kerala marking the anniversary of his daughter's death.

While agreeing to allow Salam's visit to his hometown for a day, the NIA opposed the 15-day request, citing the lack of precedent for a ceremony lasting that long and requested further scrutiny. The court, however, expressed concerns over the agency's lag in verifying the ceremonies listed by Salam's counsel.

Previously captured in a significant crackdown on the PFI, accused of terror-related activities, Salam's parole request follows a previous denial of interim bail, highlighting fears of potential influence over witnesses and flight risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

