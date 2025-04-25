NHRC Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: A Call to Action

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday vehemently condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, labeling it a blatant assault on civil liberties. The NHRC expressed its deep disturbance over the incident, urging immediate action to hold both direct and indirect perpetrators accountable.

In a detailed statement, the Commission highlighted the severity of the attack, which claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals, predominantly tourists. This tragic event, noted as the worst since the 2019 Pulwama strike, has drawn international condemnation, with global leaders expressing their solidarity with India.

The NHRC stressed the critical need for proactive measures against those enabling terrorism, warning of severe human rights violations. They called on the state to take definitive steps to ensure accountability, justice for the victims, and support for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)