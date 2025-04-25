Left Menu

Future Civil Servants Guided on Social Media Conduct and Ethics

Newly selected civil service candidates are urged to adhere to strict ethical guidelines regarding social media and conduct. Guidelines emphasize integrity, respect, and professional behavior at all times. Candidates must abstain from inducements and inappropriate online behavior, display courtesy and gender sensitivity, and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Newly selected civil service candidates must adhere to official guidelines on social media use and conduct issued by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. These guidelines stress the importance of integrity, courtesy, and dignity, urging candidates to reject inducements and maintain professional behavior both online and offline.

The document asserts that candidates must be role models, with a focus on gender sensitivity and careful social media presence to avoid potential misinterpretation or defamation. The academy emphasizes the importance of financial integrity, personal conduct, and ethical use of technology in bolstering public trust in the service.

Physical fitness, punctuality, and respect for cultural norms are also highlighted. Candidates are encouraged to adopt healthy lifestyles and display professional appearance at all times. The academy promotes the use of technology while discouraging self-promotion on social media, underlining the value of character as 'the supreme embellishment.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

