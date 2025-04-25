Key Gang Operative Nabbed: The Fall of Sudhir Rana
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Sudhir Rana, a crucial member of the Nakul Sangwan gang, seizing a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition. Rana, captured in Ladpur village, is linked to several violent crimes, including robbery and attempted murder, and was influential in the gang's operation.
- Country:
- India
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has successfully apprehended a key operative of the notorious Nakul Sangwan gang. The suspect, identified as Sudhir Rana, was found in possession of a semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges at the time of his arrest, according to police officials on Friday.
Rana was arrested in a targeted operation conducted in Ladpur village, situated in northwest Delhi. Acting on a tip-off, authorities laid a strategic stakeout near the Baba Pobara Mandir on Kanjhawala Road, where they apprehended Rana around 4 pm on April 24 following a brief interrogation.
Rana, a resident of Qutubgarh, has an extensive criminal past, including charges of attempted murder, robbery, and criminal intimidation. He is also identified as a close associate of Manjeet Dabas and played a significant role in the gang's logistics and extortion activities, police revealed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Academic's Arrest Sparks Lese Majeste Debate in Thailand
India Braces for Surge in Financial Crime Risks by 2025: Kroll Report Highlights Alarming Trends
Odisha Fake Currency Bust: Two Arrests, International Links Suspected
Tragic Childbirth Death Sparks Arrests in Kerala
Rajasthan Sub-Inspector Exam Scandal: Officer Arrested for Impersonation