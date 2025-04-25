Key Gang Operative Nabbed: The Fall of Sudhir Rana

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has successfully apprehended a key operative of the notorious Nakul Sangwan gang. The suspect, identified as Sudhir Rana, was found in possession of a semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges at the time of his arrest, according to police officials on Friday.

Rana was arrested in a targeted operation conducted in Ladpur village, situated in northwest Delhi. Acting on a tip-off, authorities laid a strategic stakeout near the Baba Pobara Mandir on Kanjhawala Road, where they apprehended Rana around 4 pm on April 24 following a brief interrogation.

Rana, a resident of Qutubgarh, has an extensive criminal past, including charges of attempted murder, robbery, and criminal intimidation. He is also identified as a close associate of Manjeet Dabas and played a significant role in the gang's logistics and extortion activities, police revealed.

