High Court Drama: Medha Patkar's Sentence Suspended in Decades-Old Defamation Case

In a significant legal turn, the activist Medha Patkar has been granted a suspension of her sentence by the Delhi High Court in a defamation case initiated by Delhi's LG V K Saxena over two decades ago. This comes after her conviction was upheld by a sessions court earlier this month.

Originally convicted by a magisterial court for her 2000 statements about Saxena, Patkar faced five months' imprisonment. Although her sentence was suspended pending appeal, Patkar's failure to comply with probation terms resulted in a non-bailable warrant. The sessions judge later affirmed her conviction, rejecting her appeal.

Patkar was arrested and presented in court, followed by her release on furnishing bond. Justice Shalinder Kaur of the Delhi High Court has enabled her release on personal bond, with a fresh appeal set for review on May 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)