Call for Unity: Addressing Divisions in the Wake of Anti-Sikh Riots

In a recent development, Advocate Gurlad Singh Kehlon has addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging decisive measures against instigators of violence.

In his letter, Kehlon highlights the persistent threats to national security in light of past anti-Sikh riots and the Pahalgam massacre, stressing the need for societal harmony.

He indicates potential external influences such as Pakistan's ISI in promoting narratives of division, and calls for a united national effort to counteract these forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)