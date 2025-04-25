Left Menu

Call for Unity: Addressing Divisions in the Wake of Anti-Sikh Riots

Advocate Gurlad Singh Kehlon petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for decisive action against those inciting violence, in light of concerns over internal and external influences highlighted by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the recent Pahalgam massacre. The call emphasizes protecting national security and fostering societal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:19 IST
  • India

In a recent development, Advocate Gurlad Singh Kehlon has addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging decisive measures against instigators of violence.

In his letter, Kehlon highlights the persistent threats to national security in light of past anti-Sikh riots and the Pahalgam massacre, stressing the need for societal harmony.

He indicates potential external influences such as Pakistan's ISI in promoting narratives of division, and calls for a united national effort to counteract these forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

