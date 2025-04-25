Administrative Collapse in Murshidabad: Women Suffer Amidst Chaos

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has criticized the administrative breakdown in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, following clashes linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The commission highlighted severe trauma for local women.

Three people were killed in violence across four regions of the district. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, after leading an inquiry, noted increased vulnerability for displaced women. The commission pointed fingers at the state government's failure to act, despite prior intelligence of unrest.

The NCW added that problems are intensified by a porous border with Bangladesh and potential radical elements. In Malda district, relief camps struggle with scarce resources, lacking basic necessities. The state administration is accused of being unresponsive.

