Administrative Collapse in Murshidabad: Women Suffer Amidst Chaos

The NCW reports a severe breakdown of governance in Murshidabad, West Bengal, following violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The violence has severely affected women, leaving many vulnerable. The state government's inaction has been criticized, and relief efforts in nearby Malda are inadequate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has criticized the administrative breakdown in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, following clashes linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The commission highlighted severe trauma for local women.

Three people were killed in violence across four regions of the district. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, after leading an inquiry, noted increased vulnerability for displaced women. The commission pointed fingers at the state government's failure to act, despite prior intelligence of unrest.

The NCW added that problems are intensified by a porous border with Bangladesh and potential radical elements. In Malda district, relief camps struggle with scarce resources, lacking basic necessities. The state administration is accused of being unresponsive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

