Left Menu

India Revokes Visas of Pakistani Nationals After Pahalgam Attack

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India has revoked 14 categories of visas for Pakistani nationals. This action follows a Cabinet Committee on Security decision aiming to ensure no Pakistani overstays. Prime Minister Modi and other leaders pledged decisive actions against terrorism, including halting the Indus Waters Treaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:39 IST
India Revokes Visas of Pakistani Nationals After Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has revoked 14 categories of visas issued to Pakistani nationals, including business and visitor visas. This step comes as part of the broader strategy to combat and deter terrorism on Indian soil.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed state authorities to ensure compliance, requiring that Pakistani nationals must leave India by set deadlines. During discussions, leaders agreed on the need for a strategic response, emphasizing cross-party support to tackle terrorism and protect national security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's stance against terrorism at a public gathering, assuring the nation of his government's resolve to address terrorism decisively. Simultaneously, the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan has been suspended due to alleged violations by the latter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025