India Revokes Visas of Pakistani Nationals After Pahalgam Attack
In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India has revoked 14 categories of visas for Pakistani nationals. This action follows a Cabinet Committee on Security decision aiming to ensure no Pakistani overstays. Prime Minister Modi and other leaders pledged decisive actions against terrorism, including halting the Indus Waters Treaty.
In a decisive move following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has revoked 14 categories of visas issued to Pakistani nationals, including business and visitor visas. This step comes as part of the broader strategy to combat and deter terrorism on Indian soil.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed state authorities to ensure compliance, requiring that Pakistani nationals must leave India by set deadlines. During discussions, leaders agreed on the need for a strategic response, emphasizing cross-party support to tackle terrorism and protect national security.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's stance against terrorism at a public gathering, assuring the nation of his government's resolve to address terrorism decisively. Simultaneously, the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan has been suspended due to alleged violations by the latter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
