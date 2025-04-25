Left Menu

Crackdown on Pro-Pakistan Allegiances in Assam Following Pahalgam Attack

The Assam police have arrested eight individuals, including an opposition MLA, for allegedly supporting Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that arrests are part of a wider operation against individuals promoting anti-national sentiments on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:55 IST
Crackdown on Pro-Pakistan Allegiances in Assam Following Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Assam have intensified actions against individuals expressing support for Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. At least eight persons, including a prominent opposition MLA, have been detained by the police.

On Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the arrests, including six on that day and two the previous day, form part of an ongoing operation to suppress pro-Pakistan sentiments in the state. Sarma reiterated Assam's zero-tolerance policy towards any expression of sympathy for the alleged perpetrators of the attack.

The individuals facing charges are dispersed across various districts in Assam. Among those arrested is Aminul Islam, an AIUDF legislator, and a student from Assam University, both accused of defending Pakistan and exacerbating communal tensions online. Further arrests can be expected as police continue their crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025