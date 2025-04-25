Crackdown on Pro-Pakistan Allegiances in Assam Following Pahalgam Attack

Authorities in Assam have intensified actions against individuals expressing support for Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. At least eight persons, including a prominent opposition MLA, have been detained by the police.

On Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the arrests, including six on that day and two the previous day, form part of an ongoing operation to suppress pro-Pakistan sentiments in the state. Sarma reiterated Assam's zero-tolerance policy towards any expression of sympathy for the alleged perpetrators of the attack.

The individuals facing charges are dispersed across various districts in Assam. Among those arrested is Aminul Islam, an AIUDF legislator, and a student from Assam University, both accused of defending Pakistan and exacerbating communal tensions online. Further arrests can be expected as police continue their crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)