Life Sentence for Dowry Death: Justice Served in Nuh Court
A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2021 dowry death of his wife, Najma. The Nuh court imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on Khalid, following a trial based on strong evidence and testimonies. The verdict highlights continued efforts against dowry-related crimes.
- Country:
- India
In a significant judgment, a court in Nuh has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the 2021 murder of his wife over dowry demands. The court levied a fine of Rs 55,000 on the accused, Khalid, marking a decisive moment in the fight against dowry-related violence.
The case unfolded when Najma was found dead under suspicious circumstances in June 2021. Najma's father, Farooq, accused Khalid and her in-laws of subjecting her to mental and physical abuse, leading to her death due to unmet dowry demands. Proceedings began after Farooq lodged a complaint, prompting an FIR at Nuh police station.
After four years of trial, the court, led by session judge Sushil Kumar, delivered a guilty verdict based on compelling evidence presented by Nuh police. The judgment is seen as a stern warning against the menace of dowry and related abuses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
