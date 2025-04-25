Life Sentence for Dowry Death: Justice Served in Nuh Court

In a significant judgment, a court in Nuh has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the 2021 murder of his wife over dowry demands. The court levied a fine of Rs 55,000 on the accused, Khalid, marking a decisive moment in the fight against dowry-related violence.

The case unfolded when Najma was found dead under suspicious circumstances in June 2021. Najma's father, Farooq, accused Khalid and her in-laws of subjecting her to mental and physical abuse, leading to her death due to unmet dowry demands. Proceedings began after Farooq lodged a complaint, prompting an FIR at Nuh police station.

After four years of trial, the court, led by session judge Sushil Kumar, delivered a guilty verdict based on compelling evidence presented by Nuh police. The judgment is seen as a stern warning against the menace of dowry and related abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)