Simla Agreement Revocation Looms Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan are rising, with Pakistan warning of potential consequences if India continues to escalate the conflict. The Pakistan government has expressed its willingness to revoke the 1972 Simla Agreement amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Thursday, Pakistan threatened to suspend all bilateral agreements, including the crucial Simla Agreement, as a measure to counter India's downgrading of diplomatic relations and suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT). This move was reiterated in Thursday's National Security Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking to the press, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali highlighted Pakistan's preparedness to take necessary actions if India continues what he described as reckless behavior, which includes non-adherence to international laws and UN resolutions. The issue significantly concerns agreements on water security, vital for Pakistan's economy.

